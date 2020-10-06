1/
Rosemary LaMarre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaMarre, Rosemary RENSSELAER Rosemary LaMarre, 58, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Raised in Slingerlands, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Regina (McManus) Donato. Rosemary is survived by her children, Patrick LaMarre, Jeanette LaMarre and Anna Mae Lanahan; her siblings, Robert (the late Ellen) Donato, David (Linda) Donato, Phil (Deb) Donato and Diane (Dan) Donato; and her grandchildren, Hailey Rogers, Adrian Marrero and Annabella Turner. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rosemary was predeceased by her brother Andrew Donato. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Friday, October 9, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service limited to 40 attendees will be held at 12 p.m. Face masks are required, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved