LaMarre, Rosemary RENSSELAER Rosemary LaMarre, 58, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Raised in Slingerlands, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Regina (McManus) Donato. Rosemary is survived by her children, Patrick LaMarre, Jeanette LaMarre and Anna Mae Lanahan; her siblings, Robert (the late Ellen) Donato, David (Linda) Donato, Phil (Deb) Donato and Diane (Dan) Donato; and her grandchildren, Hailey Rogers, Adrian Marrero and Annabella Turner. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rosemary was predeceased by her brother Andrew Donato. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Friday, October 9, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service limited to 40 attendees will be held at 12 p.m. Face masks are required, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont.