Clark, Rosemary M. POESTENKILL Rosemary M. Clark, 83 of Plank Road, died suddenly on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her residence after being stricken. Born in Boston, N.Y., Rosemary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Mittelstedt and wife of the late Thomas W. Clark. Rosemary grew up and lived in the western part of the state until moving to Poestenkill in 1965 with her family. Rosemary retired from Rensselaer County where she had been a principal account clerk with Tax and Finance. She was a communicant of St. Henry's Church and was an avid sewer, quilter and gardener. Rosemary was predeceased by her son Thomas B. Clark; and her seven siblings. Survivors include her daughters, Ann (Mike) Bedard and Susan Clark, both of West Sand Lake; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Nick) Cosimano, Christina Bedard, Maryrose and Thomas Clark; and her great-grandchildren, Lana, Trevor and Scott Cosimano. Due to the ongoing health issues services will be private with burial in the Brookside Cemetery, Barberville. Donations in memory of Rosemary Clark may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.