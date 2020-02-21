Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary M. O'Malley. View Sign Service Information Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston 27 Smith Avenue Kingston , NY 12401 (845)-331-3272 Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Saint Joseph's Church Kingston , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

O'Malley, Rosemary M. HURLEY Rosemary M. O'Malley, 88 of Hurley, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, Mass. surrounded by her family. Born on January 28, 1932, in Hoosick Falls, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Mathilda Graney. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Hoosick Falls and the Troy Business College in Troy. Rosemary was a devoted mother and homemaker. She put her children first; cooking, sewing and providing a loving home. She was a volunteer for the Girl Scouts and 4H. She was also a member of and volunteer for the Hurley Heritage Society. Rosemary enjoyed time with her friends playing bridge in several clubs. Rosemary belonged to the YMCA and enjoyed keeping fit. She hand painted miniature historic homes for Hurley Porcelain (Wendy Bowen). After her children were grown, she worked outside the home for the Board of Elections and as a secretary for Paul DeLiso, financial advisor. In the late '80s Rosemary and her husband Bernie owned and operated Trail Liquor Shop in Stony Hollow. They also enjoyed traveling across the country in their RV and made several trips to Ireland. Surviving are her children, Jean O'Malley (Dave DeRosa) of Albany, Timothy O'Malley and his wife Robin of Newburyport, Mass., Mary Grehl and her husband Raymond of Shokan, Kathleen Longendyke and her husband Robert of Hurley and the late Margaret "Peg" O'Malley; her grandchildren, Nicole Longendyke, Melissa Longendyke, the late Christopher Longendyke, Miles O'Malley, Grace O'Malley and Hope O'Malley. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Rosemary's husband of sixty-two years, Bernard F. O'Malley died November 22, 2019. Her brothers, Paul "Buddy" and Bernard "Bernie" Graney also died previously. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Saint Joseph's Church in Kingston. Interment will follow in the Hurley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her memory. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue.



