Oathout, Rosemary TROY Rosemary Oathout died April 24, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a long illness. She was born in Troy on November 3, 1939, the daughter of the late Catherine (JoJo) and Thomas Oathout. She was a graduate of the Catholic Central High School in Troy, St. Joseph's Conservatory of Music, and Albany Business College. She was employed by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, serving as the executive assistant to the State Tax Commissioner before her retirement. Rosemary was very active in making her community and Troy a better place. Her numerous activities included serving on the board of the Friends of Prospect Park, which was instrumental in revitalizing the neglected park in Troy, and volunteering with the Rensselaer County Historical Society. Rosemary was an avid patron of the arts, who enjoyed attending concerts - from classical to rock, the New York City Ballet at SPAC, the theater, and museums. An adventurous sprit, she was a member of the O.C. Ski Club and the ski patrol, and she traveled around the world, living for a time in Hong Kong, where she was employed by the American Chamber of Commerce, and in Thailand. She was an ardent fan of horse racing at Saratoga and never missed opening day at the track until her illness. Rosemary was a devoted aunt to her many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and godchildren. She loved to spend time with them, taking them hiking, skiing, and horseback riding, and to concerts and museums. She has left them a lasting legacy of kindness, generosity, love of music, and fun. She is survived by her brother Thomas (Ann) Oathout of Troy; and sisters, Kathleen (the late Oneil) Valenti of Troy, and Pauline (the late David) Pallozzi of Cohoes. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph (Margaret) Oathout; and leaves many lifelong friends. The funeral service for Rosemary will be held on Monday at 8:45 a.m. from the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy, and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relative and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 27, 2019