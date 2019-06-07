Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary P. Blodgett. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Blodgett, Rosemary P. DELMAR Rosemary P. Blodgett, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Rosemary was the daughter of the late Edward and Vivian Pittz. Rosemary was the devoted wife of 50 years, to Ronald R. Blodgett. She worked as a medical assistant with Dr. Lazaro & Dr. Grogan in Slingerlands, for many years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Delmar for many years and a proud life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elsmere Fire Company, recently being recognized for 65 years of service. Rosemary enjoyed gardening, traveling, taking over 45 cruises with Ron and her family and friends. She retired to Myrtle Beach with Ron, where she enjoyed going to the beaches, shopping and dining out. After 25 years of being down south she recently returned to New York to be near her family, where she loved cooking for her grand kids and being an influence in their lives. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings, Helen Roark, Edward Pittz, Vincent Pittz, Audrey Relyea, John Pittz, Seward Pittz, Lorinda Deitz and Betty Chesebro. Rosemary is survived by her husband Ronald, her children, Stephen (Elaine) Wright, David Wright, Rhonda (Frank Donnelly) Farley and Scott (Heidi) Blodgett. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and dear friends, Beatrice Harmon and Janice Blodgett. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148- 0142, in Rosemary's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







