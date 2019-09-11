Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary P. Redick. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Parish South End Site 95 Fourth Ave (at Franklin St) Albany , NY View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Parish South End Site 95 Fourth Ave (at Franklin St) Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Redick, Rosemary P. RENSSELAER Rosemary P. Redick, 100 of Rensselaer, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019, at Riverside Nursing Home in Castleton. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Hans) Burns. She graduated from St. Ann's Academy and was also an active parishioner at the former St. Ann's Church where she was in the Altar Rosary Society. Rosemary was a clerk at Montgomery Wards for many years, and at one time worked at the former Hyuck's Mills. She was also active at the Louise Corning Senior Center and liked to sew. Rosemary was predeceased by her husband, James J. Redick, who passed away in 1989. She is survived by her children, James J. Redick (Cheryl Linda), Rosemary C. Redick and Edward J. (Eileen Squiers) Redick; grandchildren, James Redick (Sarah), Jamie Lynn Downs (Michael), Afton Redick Staples (Justin); as well as her great-grandchildren, James, Andrew and Ryan Redick, Kate and Leo Downs and Emma Rose Staples. She is also survived by her siblings, Daniel Burns, Geraldine Lemley and Sister Jean Albert, CSJ. Rosemary was also predeceased by her grandson Josef Redick; and her siblings, Helen Singer, John Burns, Mary Ballato, Agnes Conroy, William Donald Burns, Virginia Daley and Joseph Burns. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 12, from 10-11 a.m. in the St. Francis of Assisi Parish South End Site, 95 Fourth Ave. (at Franklin St), Albany. Rosemary's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the conclusion of the visitation. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions maybe made in Rosemary's memory to the Soup Kitchen at St. Francis of Assisi South End Site, 95 Fourth Ave. (at Franklin St.), Albany, NY, 12202. Online condolences may be offered at







Redick, Rosemary P. RENSSELAER Rosemary P. Redick, 100 of Rensselaer, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019, at Riverside Nursing Home in Castleton. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Hans) Burns. She graduated from St. Ann's Academy and was also an active parishioner at the former St. Ann's Church where she was in the Altar Rosary Society. Rosemary was a clerk at Montgomery Wards for many years, and at one time worked at the former Hyuck's Mills. She was also active at the Louise Corning Senior Center and liked to sew. Rosemary was predeceased by her husband, James J. Redick, who passed away in 1989. She is survived by her children, James J. Redick (Cheryl Linda), Rosemary C. Redick and Edward J. (Eileen Squiers) Redick; grandchildren, James Redick (Sarah), Jamie Lynn Downs (Michael), Afton Redick Staples (Justin); as well as her great-grandchildren, James, Andrew and Ryan Redick, Kate and Leo Downs and Emma Rose Staples. She is also survived by her siblings, Daniel Burns, Geraldine Lemley and Sister Jean Albert, CSJ. Rosemary was also predeceased by her grandson Josef Redick; and her siblings, Helen Singer, John Burns, Mary Ballato, Agnes Conroy, William Donald Burns, Virginia Daley and Joseph Burns. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 12, from 10-11 a.m. in the St. Francis of Assisi Parish South End Site, 95 Fourth Ave. (at Franklin St), Albany. Rosemary's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the conclusion of the visitation. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions maybe made in Rosemary's memory to the Soup Kitchen at St. Francis of Assisi South End Site, 95 Fourth Ave. (at Franklin St.), Albany, NY, 12202. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close