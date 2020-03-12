Gervais, Rosemary T. ALBANY Rosemary T. Gervais, 94, died on Friday, March 6, 2020, in New York City, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ann Gottstein Sheehan. She was the beloved wife of Eugene D. Gervais; dear mother of Christine A. Leahey (William) of New York, N.Y., Robert E. Gervais (Donna) of Redondo Beach, Calif., Mark T. Gervais of Chico, Calif., Gail B. Gervais of Wellesley, Mass. and Kurt T. Gervais of Fredericksburg, Va.; beloved grandmother of Shane, Erinn, Michael, Michelle, Leslie, Carolyn, Adrienne, Meghan, Jessica, Alexis and Dylan; beloved great-grandmother of Aida, Noa, Indah, Isla, Savannah, Grayson, Gavin, Bella, Emily, Abby, Ben, Sam and Mady; sister of Marion (Charles) LaFleur, Thomas Sheehan (Loretta), Edmund Sheehan (Helen), Vincent Sheehan (Kathryn), Elizabeth LaFalce (Paul), Rita Sprague (Frank) and Francis Sheehan (Victoria). Funeral services on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill, Albany where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the . To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020