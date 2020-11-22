Simons, Rosemary T. TROY Rosemary T. Simons, 85, passed away on November 17, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter to the late Harry West and Mary Pyskowsky West and the loving wife to the late Robert F. Simons, who passed in 2007; they were married 34 years. Rosemary graduated from Catholic Central High School, class of 1953. She started her career at Union Fern, Knitkraft and Cluett & Peabody in Troy. She worked for over 40 years within local hospitals, Samaritan, Leonard, St. Mary's Hospitals in Troy and finished her career at Memorial Hospital, now St. Peter's Health Partners. For many years she also worked part-time for Macys at Colonie Center. She retired at age 80. Rosemary and Bob were former members of Van Schaick Island Country Club then Troy Country Club. Rosemary enjoyed crafting, painting, she had a talent for fashion and home design, she loved to go to Vermont in the fall, loved to dine out and travel, mostly to the beach, and she especially enjoyed her trip to Ireland with her family and she loved the holidays. She enjoyed her conversations with her dear friends near and far. Rosemary most of all loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Rosemary is survived by her children, Deborah (David) Kulzer, Janice (Paul) Campisi and Paul (Connie) Manella; her grandchildren, Kristofer (Cecilia) Kulzer, Kathryne (Thomas Cucinotta) Kulzer, Matthew Campisi, Emily Campisi, Angela Manella, Paul Manella and Scott Manella; her great-grandchildren, Karter and Beau Kulzer; and her sister, Patricia (James) Del Signore; and her niece, Donna; and nephew, Scott. Due to restrictions caused by the current virus pandemic, services are being postponed in the hope that all family and friends can gather in the future to remember Rosemary. Donations may be made in Rosemary's name to the American Stroke Association
at www.stroke.org
. The arrangements have been entrusted to the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, Troy. Future arrangements will be published in the Times Union. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit: mcloughlinmason.com
.