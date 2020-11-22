1/1
Rosemary T. Simons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Simons, Rosemary T. TROY Rosemary T. Simons, 85, passed away on November 17, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter to the late Harry West and Mary Pyskowsky West and the loving wife to the late Robert F. Simons, who passed in 2007; they were married 34 years. Rosemary graduated from Catholic Central High School, class of 1953. She started her career at Union Fern, Knitkraft and Cluett & Peabody in Troy. She worked for over 40 years within local hospitals, Samaritan, Leonard, St. Mary's Hospitals in Troy and finished her career at Memorial Hospital, now St. Peter's Health Partners. For many years she also worked part-time for Macys at Colonie Center. She retired at age 80. Rosemary and Bob were former members of Van Schaick Island Country Club then Troy Country Club. Rosemary enjoyed crafting, painting, she had a talent for fashion and home design, she loved to go to Vermont in the fall, loved to dine out and travel, mostly to the beach, and she especially enjoyed her trip to Ireland with her family and she loved the holidays. She enjoyed her conversations with her dear friends near and far. Rosemary most of all loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Rosemary is survived by her children, Deborah (David) Kulzer, Janice (Paul) Campisi and Paul (Connie) Manella; her grandchildren, Kristofer (Cecilia) Kulzer, Kathryne (Thomas Cucinotta) Kulzer, Matthew Campisi, Emily Campisi, Angela Manella, Paul Manella and Scott Manella; her great-grandchildren, Karter and Beau Kulzer; and her sister, Patricia (James) Del Signore; and her niece, Donna; and nephew, Scott. Due to restrictions caused by the current virus pandemic, services are being postponed in the hope that all family and friends can gather in the future to remember Rosemary. Donations may be made in Rosemary's name to the American Stroke Association at www.stroke.org. The arrangements have been entrusted to the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, Troy. Future arrangements will be published in the Times Union. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit: mcloughlinmason.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved