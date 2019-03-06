Vadney, Rosemary FEURA BUSH Rosemary Vadney of Feura Bush, passed away Sunday evening, March 3, 2019, surrounded by her family and close friends. Rosemary was a devoted mother and aunt, quick witted with a joke or a limerick, and dear friend to all who knew her. She was born in Albany on January 31, 1920. She had lived her entire life in Feura Bush, and had just celebrated her 99th birthday. Her parents, Socrates and Maria Argiris, sister Bessie Argiris, and brother Paul Argiris predeceased her. She is survived by her dedicated family, her son, Raymond Vadney of Richmond, Va.; her nieces and nephew, Debbie Roberts of Fuera Bush, RoseAnn Beck of Coxsackie, and Paul Argiris of Delmar; and a multitude of great-nieces and nephews. A special thank you to all the "Linda's" that helped allow Rosemary to remain in her home the past several years. A memorial service will be held at Myers Funeral Home in Delmar on Thursday, March 7. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by a service. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 6, 2019