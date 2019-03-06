Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Vadney. View Sign

Vadney, Rosemary FEURA BUSH Rosemary Vadney of Feura Bush, passed away Sunday evening, March 3, 2019, surrounded by her family and close friends. Rosemary was a devoted mother and aunt, quick witted with a joke or a limerick, and dear friend to all who knew her. She was born in Albany on January 31, 1920. She had lived her entire life in Feura Bush, and had just celebrated her 99th birthday. Her parents, Socrates and Maria Argiris, sister Bessie Argiris, and brother Paul Argiris predeceased her. She is survived by her dedicated family, her son, Raymond Vadney of Richmond, Va.; her nieces and nephew, Debbie Roberts of Fuera Bush, RoseAnn Beck of Coxsackie, and Paul Argiris of Delmar; and a multitude of great-nieces and nephews. A special thank you to all the "Linda's" that helped allow Rosemary to remain in her home the past several years. A memorial service will be held at Myers Funeral Home in Delmar on Thursday, March 7. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by a service. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be greatly appreciated.







Vadney, Rosemary FEURA BUSH Rosemary Vadney of Feura Bush, passed away Sunday evening, March 3, 2019, surrounded by her family and close friends. Rosemary was a devoted mother and aunt, quick witted with a joke or a limerick, and dear friend to all who knew her. She was born in Albany on January 31, 1920. She had lived her entire life in Feura Bush, and had just celebrated her 99th birthday. Her parents, Socrates and Maria Argiris, sister Bessie Argiris, and brother Paul Argiris predeceased her. She is survived by her dedicated family, her son, Raymond Vadney of Richmond, Va.; her nieces and nephew, Debbie Roberts of Fuera Bush, RoseAnn Beck of Coxsackie, and Paul Argiris of Delmar; and a multitude of great-nieces and nephews. A special thank you to all the "Linda's" that helped allow Rosemary to remain in her home the past several years. A memorial service will be held at Myers Funeral Home in Delmar on Thursday, March 7. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by a service. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be greatly appreciated. Funeral Home Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.

741 Delaware Avenue

Delmar , NY 12054

(518) 439-5560 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.