VanderVeer, Rosemary NISKAYUNA Rosemary VanderVeer, 90, formerly of Almeria Road, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Rosemary resided with her son in Delmar over the last several years. She was born and educated in Syracuse and moved to the Schenectady area in 1967. At one time she worked for General Electric Co. She enjoyed volunteering for the Red Cross and Ellis Hospital. Her family had been members of the Grace Lutheran Church. Rosemary will be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband Jansz "Jack" VanderVeer, he died in 2013. Rosemary is survived by three sons, John (Carolin) VanderVeer of Liverpool, Robert (Georgia Beth) VanderVeer of Locust Grove, Va. and Peter (Katie) VanderVeer of Delmar; one brother Peter Snyder of Bernhard's Bay; six grandchildren, Jennifer Gorzynski, Julie Muldoon, Kara VanderVeer, Janet VanderVeer, Kathleen VanderVeer and Schuyler VanderVeer; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday morning, March 16, at 11 a.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. A calling hour will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Assoc. 4 Pine West Plaza #405 Albany, NY 12205 or Community Hospice 445 New Karner Rd. Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2019