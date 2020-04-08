Watson, Rosemary GREEN ISLAND Rosemary N. DeCerce Watson, 87, died peacefully in her home, with her children around her, on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was wife of the late Patrick R. Watson, who died on August 24, 2013. Born in New York City, daughter of the late John and Mary Stanton DeCerce, she has resided in Green Island since 1959. She was a homemaker, raising seven children, who returned to the workforce being employed at the former Bendix Corporation in Green Island for many years and then as a home health aide for several years, a job she truly loved. She was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Troy and had been a communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church in Green Island. She was the beloved mother of Anne Marie (Craig) Strizzi of Green Island, Richard (Linda) Watson of Watervliet, Kevin (Tamara) Watson of Florida, Donald Watson of Florida, MaryBeth (late William) Szostak of Latham, John Watson of Clifton Park and Kathleen (Brent) Mason of Troy; cherished grandmother of Richard Watson Jr., Beth Anne Szostak, Heather Watson, Jessica Strizzi, Laura Strizzi, Christina Szostak and the late Joshua Szostak; sister of John (Helen) DeCerce Jr. of Colts Neck, N.J. and Robert (Donna) DeCerce of Charlton. Rosemary is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Burial will be with her husband in the Saratoga National Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held in the future at a date and time to be announced. In keeping with Rosemary's generous nature, the family has requested that those who wish contribute to the Eddy Visiting Nurses, Community Hospice, the Green Island Food Pantry or the , in memory of Rosemary. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 8, 2020