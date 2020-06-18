Mayes, Rosetta Miller ALBANY Rosetta Miller Mayes, 86, transitioned to Heaven on June 13, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Mayes Jackson (Albert) of Charlotte, N.C., Robin Miller of Albany, and Suzette Miller Smith (William) of Albany. Additionally, she leaves 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Viewing will be on Friday, June 19, from 10-11 a.m. at Garland Brothers Funeral Home with a private family service and burial to follow.