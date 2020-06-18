Rosetta Miller Mayes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mayes, Rosetta Miller ALBANY Rosetta Miller Mayes, 86, transitioned to Heaven on June 13, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Mayes Jackson (Albert) of Charlotte, N.C., Robin Miller of Albany, and Suzette Miller Smith (William) of Albany. Additionally, she leaves 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Viewing will be on Friday, June 19, from 10-11 a.m. at Garland Brothers Funeral Home with a private family service and burial to follow.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Garland Bros Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY 12210
(518) 434-3887
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved