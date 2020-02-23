Taylor, Rosie B. TROY Rosie B. Taylor, 78 of Troy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her residence. She retired from St. Ambrose Church in Latham after many years of service. Rosie is survived by her children, Ether, Freddie, Charles (Cynthia), Larry, Cynthia Taylor, David and Lenwood Walker. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Ann Harrison; and her daughter, Susan (Russell) Harris. She was the sister of Robert L. Harrison. Rosie also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Thursday, February 27, at 11 a.m. in the Bethany Baptist Church, 59 Second St., Albany. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2020