Rosie B. Taylor (1941 - 2020)
  • "Rose was a beautiful woman of God. It was my absolute..."
    - Terri Cardona
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Corrie Latour
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
59 Second St.
Albany, NY
Taylor, Rosie B. TROY Rosie B. Taylor, 78 of Troy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her residence. She retired from St. Ambrose Church in Latham after many years of service. Rosie is survived by her children, Ether, Freddie, Charles (Cynthia), Larry, Cynthia Taylor, David and Lenwood Walker. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Ann Harrison; and her daughter, Susan (Russell) Harris. She was the sister of Robert L. Harrison. Rosie also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Thursday, February 27, at 11 a.m. in the Bethany Baptist Church, 59 Second St., Albany. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2020
