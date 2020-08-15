1/1
Rosina (Guerra) DeSorbo
DeSorbo, Rosina (Guerra) COLONIE Rosina (Guerra) DeSorbo, age 96 of Colonie, passed away on August 12, 2020. Born in Rapone, Potenza, Italy, Rosina was the daughter of the late Domenico Guerra and Lucia Nardiello. She lived in Muro Lucano, Italy, prior to immigrating to the U.S. in 1961. She was the loving wife of Lawrence J. DeSorbo, who predeceased her in 1999. Rosina was employed at the Fuller Brush Company as an assembly line worker and in 1973 began working for N.Y.S. O.G.S. as a cleaner. She continued working for New York State for 40 years and proudly served Governor Mario and Mrs. Matilda Cuomo, and Governor George Pataki and Mrs. Libby Pataki and their families at the Executive Mansion in Albany for 10 years. A communicant of the former St. Francis de Sales Church on Exchange Street in West Albany and Christ Our Light in Loudonville. Rosina also enjoyed attending the St. Francis Chapel on Wolf Road. Gardening brought her joy, and she could often be found tending her flower filled yard. Survivors include her daughters, Clara DeSorbo and Mary (Ronald) Furan; and grandchildren, Maximilian DeSorbo, Lawrence, Barbara and Rosalind Furan. She is also survived by two brothers in Italy and many nieces and nephews. The family wants to thank the Teresian House staff for their kind and loving care. Per Rosina's wishes, a private funeral Mass and burial will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to EWTN Global Catholic Network or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Rosina's memory. To leave a message for the family or other helpful services please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
