Rosine Kazanjian Obituary
Kazanjian, Rosine LATHAM In the early hours of Easter morning, Rosine Kazanjian of Latham died peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Rosine was the oldest child of Agop and Aznif Djehizian. Raised in Marseille, France during World War II, Rosine along with her sister Mireille, came to the United States in 1949. She attended Russell Sage College before marrying Leo Kazanjian on August 1, 1950. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Leo; sister, Mireille Djehizian; and beloved grandson, Mark Kazanjian. Rosine is survived by her children, Robert and Ginny Kazanjian of Johns Creek, Ga., Karen and Levon Khachadourian of Latham, and Leo and Donna Kazanjian of Ballston Lake; her cherished grandchildren and spouses, Amy Henkle, Holly Queen, Yvette Khachadourian, Ashley Kazanjian Edlund, Daniel Khachadourian and Abby Kazanjian. She is also survived by sisters, Marguerite Djehizian and Elisabeth Chamberlain; sister-in-law, Bertha Kazanjian; 12 great-grandchildren along with 12 nieces and nephews and several cousins. For almost 60 years, Rosine was regarded as a gracious and generous hostess and a wonderful cook. Her home was regularly the gathering spot for holidays and family celebrations for the extended Kazanjian and Djehizian families. She was also a long time member of St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church. The family would like to thank the Eddy Village Green for the wonderful and compassionate care Rosine and our family received during her stay. Rosine would add "merci beaucoup" to the staff of house #6. The family would also like to thank friends and extended family for all the cards and visits to Rosine over the years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service will be held for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Rosine Kazanjian may be made to St. Peter Armenian Church, P.O. Box 196, Watervliet, NY, 12189 or The Regional Food Bank of Northeasern New York in memory of Rosine Kazanjian online at: www.regionalfoodbank.net/donate-money/. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2020
