I had the privilege of substitute teaching with her many years ago and later on, she would join our monthly luncheons from Division St. School. Way back when she and Nate owned Mother's, Mike and I would go to breakfast there and she would always offer a bag of several different cookies to take home to our boys who are now 46 and 44. Roz was a love of a person and such a funny individual besides. We all loved her at Division St Elem School. God bless you for having such a wonderful and funny mom. Mike and Diane Carney

DIANE CARNEY

