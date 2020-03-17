Hughes, Roslyn W. CLIFTON PARK Roslyn W. Hughes, 86, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home, peacefully crossing over to God's eternal kingdom of blessedness and goodness. Roslyn was born on June 2, 1933, in Hampton, N.Y., the daughter of Roswell and Mable (Griffin) Warren. Roslyn was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Warren, Gertrude M. Lynch and Frederick Warren; and her son-in-law Daniel Keegan. On August 27, 1949, she married the love of her life, Richard W. Hughes. Together they raised two children, Amy E. Keegan and Laura A. (Stephen) Monthie. Roslyn is survived by her husband, Richard; her two children; five grandchildren, Phillip (Meghan) Monthie, Justin S. Monthie, Matthew R. Monthie, Daniel W. Keegan, and Patrick T. Keegan; and by her sister, Ruth Jones. A private service will be held at a later date. Roslyn's laugh and sense of humor brightened the lives of all who knew her. Roslyn was the kindest person one could have known in this world. To best honor the memory of Roslyn, pass on an act of kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jonesville United Methodist Helping Hands Food Pantry, 963 Main St., Clifton Park, NY, 12065. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2020