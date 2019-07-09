Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross Hai Freed. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Funeral service 11:00 AM Congregation Beth Emeth 100 Academy Road Albany , NY View Map Shiva 7:00 PM Freed residence 15 North Sage Hill Lane Menands , NY View Map Shiva 7:00 PM Freed residence 15 North Sage Hill Lane Menands , NY View Map Shiva 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM home of Marc Freed and Aileen Leventon 42 Sunset Ave. Kinderhook , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Freed, Ross Hai MENANDS Ross Hai Freed, 61, beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend died peacefully on July 8, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a long battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his parents, Barbara Hai Freed, and Bertram Freed (Caroline Eastman); siblings, Marc Freed (Aileen Leventon), David Freed, Jamie Freed and Reuben Samson; cousin Bonnie Davis; and nieces and nephews, Ben, Sarah, Roddy, Nina Freed and Andrea Goldstein, Steven, Katie, Emma and Sophie Freed, Dylan and Lee MacWilliams, and Shirley, Rebecca, Rachel and Danielle Samson. An avid skier in the U.S. and abroad, and longtime member of The Singles Ski Club, he served as a judge in world class freestyle ski competitions and was among the first instructors in the adaptive ski program for the disabled at Windham Mountain, a program he continued with after his move to Colorado. As a lover of outdoor adventure, he went skydiving, hot air ballooning in the Rockies, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and went bobsledding in Europe. A talented musician, he played piano by ear, and took pride in having perfect pitch. He especially loved singing in the Congregation Beth Emeth Volunteer Chorale. Ross was born on March 15, 1958, in Marion, Ohio and grew up in Albany, where he lived most of his life. He graduated from Shaker High School, attended Ithaca College and graduated from Hudson Valley Community College. In 1997, Ross moved to Colorado where he lived for almost 20 years. These accomplishments were all the more remarkable because Ross had his first brain tumor at age six, enduring 15 subsequent brain surgeries prior to being diagnosed with the tumor that ultimately caused his death. He faced his illnesses and resulting medical complications with dignity and humor. The way he lived has been a lesson in humility, grace and acceptance to all who knew him. We aspire to follow his example and will miss Ross so much. The family would like to thank all of the medical professionals who cared for Ross and our special caregiver, Rosemary Oki, who was with him in recent months. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. in the Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany. Shiva will be observed on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Freed residence, 15 North Sage Hill Lane, Menands and Sunday, July 14, at the home of Marc Freed and Aileen Leventon, 42 Sunset Ave., Kinderhook from 12-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Ross may contribute Team Billy







