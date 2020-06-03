DeMarco, Ross Peter LEWISTON, Maine Ross Peter DeMarco passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Central Maine Medical center in Lewiston, Maine. Ross was born on June 27, 1950, in Albany. He was the son of Clara and Ervin DeMarco. Ross grew up in the Albany area and graduated from Colonie Central High School. He then served in the Coast Guard Reserve for six years and moved to Maine at 26 years old. He worked at the Saco Police Department, in the United States Secret Service, and was later a business owner and engineer. He loved working on his house, driving his convertible, and family gatherings, especially Christmas, his favorite time of the year. Ross was predeceased by his daughter Cara; and his father Ervin. Ross spent his last three years in a loving relationship with Pauline Paradis, who was by his side until the end. Ross is survived by his mother Clara DeMarco; his sister Theresa Dudek; his brother Carl; his cousins, Dave and Mike; his former wife Alice; his son Peter; and his grandchildren, Aiden, Dylan, Thomas, and Siena. Ross's final resting place will be Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie.