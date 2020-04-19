Roxanne DeCapita

DeCapita, Roxanne TROY Roxanne DeCapita, 68, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a long illness. Roxanne was the daughter of the late Rocco and Theresa (Valente) DeBonis. Roxanne was a lifelong resident of the city of Troy. Roxanne retired from the Workers Compensation Board. Roxanne's passion was for her family. Roxanne is survived by her husband, Francis; and her daughters, Devon (Daniel), Francesca (Matthew) and Rachel. Roxanne was grandmother to Lauren and Ryder and of course her grand puppies. She also leaves behind her loving cousins. Our family would like to thank the staff of AMC for taking such good care of her. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private service. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020
