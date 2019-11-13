|
Pratt, Roxanne "Rocky" W. BRUNSWICK Roxanne "Rocky" W. Pratt, 61 of Plank Road, died suddenly on Monday, November 11, 2019, at her residence. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Whittaker and Janet Dwyer Whittaker; and wife for 19 years of Charles N. Pratt. She had resided all her life in Troy, Pleasantdale and Brunswick and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Rocky was a production manager for Mohawk Paper in Cohoes for the past 14 years and prior to that worked as a purchasing agent for Regal Art Press in Troy for 15 years. She loved to travel, go on cruises and was a member of the VIP Corvette Club. Survivors in addition to her husband include two daughters, Dawn Vermilyea of Troy and Stacey (Matthew) DMaures of Las Vegas; a brother, Thomas (Colleen) of Whittaker, N.C.; a sister, Sandra (Dexter) Dickinson of Troy; five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Friday, November 15, from 5-7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Roxanne W. Pratt to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 or Albany Medical Center Children's Hospital, A119, Developmental Office, Albany, NY, 12208. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019