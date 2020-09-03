Wilcox, Roy C. DELMAR Roy C. Wilcox, 89 of Delmar, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Born in Chester, Mass., on June 20, 1931, Roy was the son of the late Percy and Vergie (Turner) Wilcox. He was the devoted husband to B. Rita (Ellis) Wilcox. They were married 68 years. Besides his wife Rita, Roy is also survived by his children, Brian Wilcox, Kim Wilcox, and Rose Ann Pitcher; and grandchildren, Amber Lounsbury and Garrett Pitcher. Roy is also survived by sisters, Elizabeth Crippen and Marion Freese, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, Roy was predeceased by William Wilcox and Beverly Sheehy. Roy resided in Clarksville, N.Y. He served in the Korean War, from 1948 through 1952 and received an honorable discharge. Roy worked for the A & P Warehouse for 23 years. He also was a school bus driver for the Bethlehem Central School District and Yankee Trails tour bus. Roy enjoyed fishing, hunting, feeding birds and watching wildlife. He loved just talking to people and was a very well liked man Relatives and friends are invited to attend the committal service on Friday, September 4, at 11:30 a.m. in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Please assemble at the gate by 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of one's choice
in Roy's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com