Ogren, Roy E. Jr. ALBANY Roy E. Ogren Jr. passed away at home after a short illness on April 14, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Roy and Arline Ogren; and the brother of the late William (Carolyn) and Robert (Marylee). Roy was the devoted husband of 63 years to Shirley; father of Sharon (George) Swint of Colonie, Karen (Bruce) Goldberg of Schodack Landing, Carol Ogren of Slingerlands and John (Jeanine) Ogren of Colonie. He was a an amazing grandfather to Jason (Rachael) Goldberg, Stacy (Dean) Rogers, Keri Goldberg, Scott Goldberg, Joshua Goldberg, Nikki Goldberg (Jason), Amy Goldberg, Christopher (Jeannie) Swint, Shawn Swint (Emma), Eric Ogren, Melissa Ogren, Zachary Ogren, Warren Ogren, Ashley Ogren and Jessica (Gally) Langdon; as well as 11 great-grandchildren that he loved with all his heart. Roy is also survived by sisters-in-law, Mary Engel and MaryLee Ogren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was a military veteran, 210th Armor sergeant first class and enjoyed telling stories of his days as a tank mechanic in the army. Later, he was a member for many years of the 210th Armor Association and looked forward to seeing all his buddies at the meetings. He was also a veteran of the Colonie Elks for close to 50 years. He was the owner of Colonie Garage for many years. He was an avid equestrian and was a longtime member, and former president, of the Eastern New York Plantation Walking Horse Club. In his later years, he continued to love being outside tinkering on his tractors and mowing his property; and he loved Yankees baseball (and arguing with his Red Sox loving wife about it). He was a member of Our Savior Lutherans Church, which he loved. He and Shirley loved taking grandchildren on vacation to Maine or Pennsylvania whenever they could, and loved to just hop in the car and take a drive on Sundays, stopping to eat on the way home. Visitation and services are private. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to a in Roy's name.











