DeMarco, Roy Frederick MALTA Roy Frederick DeMarco, 74, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Roy was the son of the late Salvatore and Gladys DeMarco. Roy was the beloved husband of Margaret DeMarco for 49 years. Where there was one, there was the other, they were inseparable. Roy retired from the Albany School District after 30 devoted years. Roy enjoyed tent camping, fishing, day trips and trips to Niagara Falls on the Canadian side with his family in tow. After retirement, Roy and his wife would enjoy spending time at their RV, which was located on a lake site at Twin Oaks in the beautiful Schoharie Valley. They also spent time at their winter home in Florida, scouting flea markets, fishing, shopping and playing cards with family. Roy had a full life. He enjoyed going places - doing things - always keeping busy. However, over the last three years, his health started to decline little by little. Between dialysis treatments and doctor appointments, his precious remaining time was spent with his children and grandchildren on Saturdays where he was the Big Papa Bear, watching over his den. Roy will be forever loved and missed. Our hearts will be forever broken and there will be an empty void without him in our lives. Roy is survived by his children, Michael (Lisa) DeMarco, Dominick DeMarco, and Margaret (Michael McCarthy) DeMarco; his grandchildren, Michael Jr., Allison, Dominick Jr., Vinny, Maryann, Jessica, Gabrielle, Ryan and Taylor; his siblings, Salvatore Jr., Sonia (Jean), Sandra and Denise; his special neice, Joanne; and Heather along with many loving relatives and friends. Roy was predeceased by his son, Roy DeMarco Jr.; and his sister, Joan Snyder. A special thank you to Kareen, Melissa and Jennifer and the rest of the staff at the Fresenius Dialysis Center. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Wednesday, March 6, from 5 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy's memory to the or the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit







181 Troy Schenectady Road

Watervliet , NY 12189

