DEMARCO Roy Frederick Happy Birthday in Heaven. 05/21/1944 - 02/25/2019 Today will be a most difficult day to get through. Today would have been your 75th birthday but you won't be here to celebrate it with us. Instead you will be celebrating it in Heaven with other loved ones. But we will be thinking of you in our hearts and remembering happier times in the past. It's hard to believe that you've been gone for 85 long days. There is not a day that goes by that you are not thought of. You have left such an empty void in our lives that can't be filled. We love you and miss you with all of our hearts. Hope you got your angel wings. You are Forever Loved. Your Loving Wife, Margaret Children and Grandchildren Published in Albany Times Union on May 21, 2019

