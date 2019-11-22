Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Frederick DeMarco. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

DEMARCO Roy Frederick Today would have been our 50th wedding anniversary. It will be the first time that we are not celebrating it together. It will be a long, sad day for me but hopefully I will get through it somehow by remembering all the wonderful memories we shared in years gone by. I am so thankful and grateful for the time that you were in my life but there's an ache in my heart that won't go away and I miss you more then you could ever imagine. There's not a day that goes by that you are not in my thoughts. Someday we will be together again and then we can continue our love story. Always in My Heart, Your Loving Wife, Margaret



