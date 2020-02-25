Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

DEMARCO Roy Frederick 05/21/1944 02/25/2019 Today is one whole year since you went to Heaven. It's been a long sad, difficult year to get through. You've left such an empty void in my life that can't be filled. I miss you so much and life without you will never be the same again. I miss your touch, your smile, holding hands, our cozy talks at night. I miss our long drives in the car when we would go here, there, and everywhere. I miss our conversations where we would talk about anything and everything, whatever came to mind. I miss that and so much more but I know in my heart that some day we will be together again and you will always be forever loved, forever missed, and forever remembered. Always in My Heart, Your Loving Wife, Margaret



DEMARCO Roy Frederick 05/21/1944 02/25/2019 Today is one whole year since you went to Heaven. It's been a long sad, difficult year to get through. You've left such an empty void in my life that can't be filled. I miss you so much and life without you will never be the same again. I miss your touch, your smile, holding hands, our cozy talks at night. I miss our long drives in the car when we would go here, there, and everywhere. I miss our conversations where we would talk about anything and everything, whatever came to mind. I miss that and so much more but I know in my heart that some day we will be together again and you will always be forever loved, forever missed, and forever remembered. Always in My Heart, Your Loving Wife, Margaret Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close