DEMARCO Roy Frederick 05/21/1944 02/25/2019 Today is one whole year since you went to Heaven. It's been a long sad, difficult year to get through. You've left such an empty void in my life that can't be filled. I miss you so much and life without you will never be the same again. I miss your touch, your smile, holding hands, our cozy talks at night. I miss our long drives in the car when we would go here, there, and everywhere. I miss our conversations where we would talk about anything and everything, whatever came to mind. I miss that and so much more but I know in my heart that some day we will be together again and you will always be forever loved, forever missed, and forever remembered. Always in My Heart, Your Loving Wife, Margaret
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2020