Gratton, Roy G. Sr. COHOES Roy G. Gratton, Sr., 85, of Garner St., died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor. Born and educated in Cohoes, Roy was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Frank and Alice McPhail Gratton. Working as a general contractor, Roy owned and operated Gratton Brothers Construction Co. for over 45 years until his retirement. He was also a member of the Polish American Club in Cohoes for over 60 years. Roy was known to his family and friends as one of the most kind and loving individuals. He will always be remembered for his quick and funny remarks which could always make everyone laugh. Roy is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Josephine Walsh Gratton; by his four children, Sheila Garrity (Don) of Halfmoon, Kathleen Bowdish (Larry) of Providence, R.I., Roy Gratton, Jr. (Dawn) and Michael Gratton all of Cohoes; and by several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Donnie, Shana, Casey, Melanie, Kayleigh, Shelby and Sean; and his five great-grandchildren, Max, Kennedy, Mae, Carter and Alaina. They all always meant so much to him and made him smile everyday. He was predeceased by his brothers, Harold and Walter Gratton. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home prior to the service from 4-7 p.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020