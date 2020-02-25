Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Gratton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy G. Gratton Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy G. Gratton Sr. Obituary
Gratton, Roy G. Sr. COHOES Roy G. Gratton, Sr., 85, of Garner St., died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor. Born and educated in Cohoes, Roy was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Frank and Alice McPhail Gratton. Working as a general contractor, Roy owned and operated Gratton Brothers Construction Co. for over 45 years until his retirement. He was also a member of the Polish American Club in Cohoes for over 60 years. Roy was known to his family and friends as one of the most kind and loving individuals. He will always be remembered for his quick and funny remarks which could always make everyone laugh. Roy is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Josephine Walsh Gratton; by his four children, Sheila Garrity (Don) of Halfmoon, Kathleen Bowdish (Larry) of Providence, R.I., Roy Gratton, Jr. (Dawn) and Michael Gratton all of Cohoes; and by several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Donnie, Shana, Casey, Melanie, Kayleigh, Shelby and Sean; and his five great-grandchildren, Max, Kennedy, Mae, Carter and Alaina. They all always meant so much to him and made him smile everyday. He was predeceased by his brothers, Harold and Walter Gratton. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home prior to the service from 4-7 p.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now