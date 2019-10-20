Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy H. Calkins. View Sign Service Information Griswold Funeral Home 1867 State Street Schenectady , NY 12304 (518)-374-6188 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Griswold Funeral Home 1867 State Street Schenectady , NY 12304 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Griswold Funeral Home 1867 State Street Schenectady , NY 12304 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Calkins, Roy H. NISKAYUNA Roy H. Calkins, 80 of Niskayuna, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Born in Plattsburgh, N.Y. on August 14, 1939, he was the son of Roy and Maude (nee: Nichols) Calkins. Roy lived in Au Sable Forks, N.Y. until 1963. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 54 and a member of Barkeater Bowmen of Ragged Mountain, both in Au Sable Forks. He was a 1957 graduate of Au Sable Forks High School. Roy attended Union College from 1957 to 1961 majoring in civil engineering, receiving a bachelor of civil engineering degree. Roy received a N.Y.S. Professional Engineering license in 1961. Roy worked at N.Y. Department of Transportation from 1961 to 1981 in the Region 1 office. Roy began in highway design and worked his way up to leading a design squad that prepared plans for new and reconstructed highway projects and supervised consultant highway design. Roy served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965 and after basic training was assigned to U.S. Army Engineer District, Far East Corps of Engineers. He was stationed in South Korea at Camp Carroll in the Taegu Residency as office engineer in the Office of the Project Engineer where varied construction projects were under way, and was chosen to be the laboratory technician in the Control Testing Laboratory that tested for compliance of submitted construction materials when it was installed at the camp. On June 14, 1969, Roy married Rita Germain. He worked for the N.Y.S. Waterways Maintenance Division and State Canal Corporation assisting the director in designing and consulted in supervision of canal projects. He assisted in developing a method of prioritizing canal structures for rehabilitation. He was a member of American Society of Civil Engineers, becoming a life member in 2004, and a member of the Retired Public Employees Assoc., Inc. Roy and Rita lived at the Glen Eddy Senior Living Community since 2002. He served on the Information Systems and Finance Committees and on the Resident's Council as member for five years and acted as Council Treasurer for four years. Survivors include his wife, Rita Calkins; and his son, Charles (Jill) Calkins of Florissant, Mo. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Rotterdam. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Glen Eddy Life Fund. To express online condolences visit















