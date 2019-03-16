Colombotti, Roy John BALLSTON SPA Roy John Colombotti passed away peacefully with his friends by his side on March 11, 2019. He was 70 years old. Born on August 10, 1948, he was one of three sons to the late Dorothy Messner. Roy was a much-loved resident of AIM Services. He enjoyed people watching, and was the jokester of the group. He enjoyed time at Saratoga Bridges and loved to drink coffee before he started his day. When relaxing, Roy enjoyed watching action movies. Roy enjoyed road trips, both long and short. He always had a great time going on vacations such as to Mystic, Conn. Roy was a huge chocolate fan and was grinning ear to ear when he was on his most recent vacation to Hershey Park, Pa. Roy will be greatly missed by all he touched and made laugh. A visitation for friends and family will be held on March 18, from 4-6 p.m. at Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. In memory of Roy, please consider donating to, Aim Services, 4227 NY-50, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 to help support the power of potential. Online condolences may be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 16, 2019