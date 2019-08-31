Wright, Roy RENSSELAER Joseph L. "Roy" Wright, 84, formerly of Wynantskill, passed away at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The former town supervisor of North Greenbush and a former Rensselaer County Legislator, Roy was the husband of Kathryn (Law) Wright; and the father of Beth, Lynne and Roy Wright. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 3, at 10 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Rd. Troy. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 2, from 4 to 7 p.m., also at St. Michael the Archangel Church. A full obituary will be printed tomorrow in Sunday's paper.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019