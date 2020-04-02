Pugh, Deacon Ruben "Sonny" ALBANY Deacon Ruben Pugh "Sonny," 79, passed suddenly at home on March 14, 2020, with his beloved wife Myra by his side. Ruben was the third oldest child of 14, born in Shubuta, Miss. to the late Willie M. Pope and Eugene Pugh. Ruben was preceded in death by his parents; his only child Ivy D. Pugh-Nicholson; his first wife of over 30 years until her death in 2005, Claudia Sheldon; his sisters, Lula Pugh Haskins and Lillie Pugh-Dixon; and his brother Gilbert Pope (2019). Ruben leaves his wife Myra Coleman-Pugh and her children, Samuel D. Coleman of New York, N.Y., Nadia Coleman Funches (Elgin) of Maryland, and Crystal Coleman of Washington, D.C.; step-granddaugher Lael Funches; sisters: Anne Pope, Dorothy Brown, and Brenda (David) Traynham of Albany, Faye (Washington), Mckenzie of Quitman, Miss., and Marilyn (Timothy) Thomas of Birmingham, Ala.; brothers, Jackie Pope of Albany, Charles (Merlean) Pugh of Chillum, Md., John Pugh of Saginaw, Mich., William (Lee) Pope of Carson, Calif. and Stephen Pope of Houston, Texas. A private service will be held at the families convenience with strict protocols to be followed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19, if you so wish, donations may be made instead of flowers to Mrs. Pugh for a charity in memory of Ruben. Thank to all of you for your continued prayers and thoughts.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 2, 2020