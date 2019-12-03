|
McGrory, Ruby H. GLENVILLE Ruby H. McGrory, 92 of Glenville, peacefully entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Moramarco Piccininni and was married on September 11, 1948, to her beloved husband, William P. McGrory, who passed in January 1993. Mrs. McGrory retired as a supervisor in 1990 from the Orange County Cooperative Extension Office in Middletown, N.Y. Ruby was an accomplished concert pianist, music teacher, avid musician, who loved gardening, knitting, crafts and bowling. She had enjoyed playing with the Greg Nazarian Swing Band, The Italian Serenader's, Albany Senior Orchestra and the Schenectady Swing Band. Devoted mother of Susan (Rev. Michael) Shamulka, William P. (Margaret) McGrory, Jr. and Jeffrey Paul (Tina) McGrory; cherished grandmother of Lara, Stacey, Shannon, Jeffrey and Tiffany; cherished great-grandmother of Jordan, Angelia, Jamie, Ariana, Evan and Rylan. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, Clifton Park, N.Y. where at 1 p.m. Ruby's funeral service will begin. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to the Redeeming Love Gospel Church Benevolent Fund, 42 Woodward Ave, Troy, NY 12180, in memory of Ruby McGrory. Please share your online condolences on Ruby's "Tribute Wall" at gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2019