Windom, Ruby L. ALBANY Ruby L. Windom, 84 of Albany, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Shaker Place Healthcare after a brief illness. She was born in Tarboro, S.C. and was the daughter of the late Crosby and Sally Jackson Fuller. Ruby had worked at St. Peter's Hospital for several years before retiring. She was a woman full of love with a big heart and special devotion to her cherished family. Ruby was predeceased by her husband William; and her son Geoffrey; and daughter-in-law Isabelle N. Sheldon Windom. She was the mother of Sharon, Kenneth and Laura Windom. Ruby was the sister of Henrietta Fantroy, Hattie Mae Harrison, Marie Brown, Loretta Pickney, James Crosby Fuller, Benjamin Fuller and the late Blanch Jenkins. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Friday at 4 p.m. in the Wilborn Temple COGIC, Lancaster and South Swan Streets, Albany. Visitation will be on Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. in the church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 20, 2019