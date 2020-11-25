Stasiak, Ruby WESTMINSTER, Mass. Ruby Rochelle Stasiak, 42, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on November 20, 2020, at her Westminster, Mass. home. Ruby was born in Minneapolis, Minn. to Lee J. Sherseth and Colleen Foley. She graduated from Pine River-Backus High School in Pine River, Minn. and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1996-2004. Ruby is survived by her husband, John; and her children, Sean and Keely Stasiak. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, 510 Pawling Ave., Troy. Burial with military honors will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Online condolences at ddpurcell.com
.