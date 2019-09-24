Toffenetti, Rudolph F. ALBANY Rudolph F. Toffenetti, 92, died Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late Rudolph and Clotilde Bresadola Toffenetti. He attended Loyola University and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He moved to Delmar in 1965. Mr. Toffenetti was vice president of the large risk department of Jardine Insurance Brokers in Schenectady. He loved history and was an avid reader, especially of the works of Charles Dickens and Shakespeare. He loved Notre Dame, baseballespecially the N.Y. Yankeesand was the owner and manager of the Delmar Blue Jays baseball team. He was also a communicant of the Parish of Mater Christi. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Gloria Frederick Toffenetti; daughter Diane; and sisters Maria Toffenetti Gotham and Helen Toffenetti. He is survived by his children, Julie Bradt (George), Christine Kleindienst (Joseph), Nancy Sutphen (Timothy), William Toffenetti, Karen Sheridan (late Paul) and Laurie Keefe (Robert); 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family Thursday, September 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell St., Albany on Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rudy's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019