Brabetz, Rudolph Franz OAK ISLAND, N.C. Rudolph Franz Brabetz passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020, at the age of 85, at his home in North Carolina surrounded by family. Rudolph was born on April 3, 1935, in Deutsch-Leuten of the Sudeten Region of Czechoslovakia to Jan and Stefania (Zientek) Brabetz. He came to the United States from West Berlin Germany in 1955 with his mother, brother George (deceased 1991), and surviving sister, Bea Smith of Altamont. Rudy served in the United States Army, returning to Schweinfurt, Germany in 1958. He was proud to achieve citizenship in 1968. Rudolph worked hard all his life in the Albany area, retiring from General Electric in Selkirk in 1998. He and his surviving wife Anne Joan (Hehre) realized their dream by moving to Oak Island, N.C. in 2002. He and Anne have been the proud parents of daughter June VanHeusen, and son Stephen; granddaughters, Caitlin and Dee Hildebrandt; grandson Dan VanHeusen; great-granddaughters, Jaia Vasquez and Lilyannah Hildebrandt-Pagan; and great-grandson Jesse Hildebrandt-Carney.