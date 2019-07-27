Rudolph Siska (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY
12306
(518)-355-5770
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
210 Princetown Rd.
View Map
Obituary
Siska, Rudolph ROTTERDAM Rudolph "Rudy" Siska, 78 of Rotterdam, died suddenly at home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Calling hours will be Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home followed at 9:30 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Burial will be in Saints Cyril & Method Cemetery. Rudy's full obituary may be seen at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on July 27, 2019
