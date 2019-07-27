Siska, Rudolph ROTTERDAM Rudolph "Rudy" Siska, 78 of Rotterdam, died suddenly at home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Calling hours will be Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home followed at 9:30 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Burial will be in Saints Cyril & Method Cemetery. Rudy's full obituary may be seen at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 27, 2019