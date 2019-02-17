Lockman, Rumford ATLANTA, Ga. Mr. Rumford Lockman, 99 of Atlanta, passed on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St. N.W., Marietta, Ga. Interment, 11 a.m. Thursday, February 21, in the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, Ga. Visitation from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, February 18, at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, Ga. (404) 241-5656.
|
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 17, 2019