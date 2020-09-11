1/
Russell Brown
Brown, Russell TROY Russell Brown, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Dinwiddie, Va. in Petersburg, Va., he was the son of the late David and Ethel (Darden) Brown. Russell was predeceased by his wives, first wife, Lillie Mae Raynor and Alberta Brown; his parents; his son, Charlie Russell; and siblings, William H., David S., Comillus, Amos, Roy and Blanche. Mr. Brown attend the Dinwiddie Training school. He enjoyed fast cars and work with business Brown and Sons. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and enjoyed visiting Lake George and car shows. Russell is survived by five sons, Wyatt Kingston of Richmond, Va., Larry (Desmond) of Hudson Falls, Ronnie (Brenda), Carney and David of Troy; six daughters, Russelyn (Gerald) Smith of Richmond, Va., Doris L. Brown, Sandra and Carolyn of Hopewell, Va., Michelle of Troy and Kimberly of Schenectady; seventeen grandchildren as well as twelve great-grandchildren and many, many nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Monday, September 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral ceremony will follow starting at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
