Laustrup, Russell M. TROY On Sunday, January 26, 2020, Russell Laustrup, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed peacefully at age 90. Born in Troy on December 27,1929, he was the son of late John and Elizabeth Jessen Laustrup. Beloved husband of 68 years to Elinor Schlindwein Laustrup; loving father of Donna and Tom Benson of Boynton Beach, Fla., Nancy Laustrup of Troy, Sandra Bejian of Waterford and Russ and Jenn Laustrup of Troy. He was predeceased by his sons, Mark and Robert Laustrup. Also survived by his grandchildren, Justin (Morena), Megan (James), Jason (Lori), Sara (Eddie), Chris, Kari (Rob), Dan, Kyle (Nikki), Leah, Bethany (Mike), Brad, Carlly, Chad, Riley, Nathan and Grant; and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. from the Faith Lutheran Church 50 Leversee Road (Rte 40) in Speigletown. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Avenue (124th & 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Robert Laustrup Brain Tumor Foundation in care of SEFCU/Robert A. Laustrup Foundation. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 28, 2020