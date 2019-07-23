Blocksidge, Russell W. NASSAU Russell W. Blocksidge, 66, passed away on July 20, 2019, at his home. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Charles Blocksidge and Betty Jean Gelineau. Russell worked as a longshoreman at the port of Albany for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his dog Taco and his grandson Henry. Russell is survived by his loving wife Donna; children, Russell (Aimee Sim), and Gina (Sean Sullivan); grandchildren, Henry, Owen and Siobhan Blocksidge; sister, Jackie (William) Scott; brother, Donald (Lynda) Esenter and several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his friends and his Bear Clan family. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019