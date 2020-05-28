Ruth A. Abele
Abele, Ruth A. MCKOWNVILLE Ruth Ann Abele, 98 of McKownville, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Ruth was born in Albany, the daughter of the late John A. and Marie E. Tiernan O'Donnell. She was employed as an executive secretary by General Electric Co. in Schenectady. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Fred B. Abele. She is survived by her daughter Carol Ann Abele; her son Mark S. Abele and his wife Marilyn P. Semerad; and by many nieces and grand nieces and nephews. Due to the current virus pandemic, services will be held privately, with burial in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hans Funeral Home
1088 Western Ave
Albany, NY 12203
(518) 489-2161
