Carr, Ruth A. RAVENA Ruth Prusik Carr passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. She worked for Pacific Bell in San Diego for 30 years and then went to work for American Greetings for 15 years as her retirement job. Ruth loved camping, going to the desert, going boating, and anything involving being with her family. She is survived by her children, Deborah Agney of Coeymans Hollow and Charles Carr of Greenwood Ind.; grandchildren, Deanna Carr, Mikel Carr, Matthew Carr; and all of her fur babies. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Helen Prusik of Selkirk; and her loving husband, Lawrence Carr. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Ruth to Community Hospice of Albany, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205.