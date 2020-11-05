Clarke, Ruth A. ALBANY Ruth A. Clarke entered eternal life Saturday, October 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Utica, she was the daughter of the late Howard W. and Ethel T. Capron Aldridge. Ruth was a graduate of Vincentian Institute and The College of Saint Rose. She had a long and successful career as a teacher in the Albany Public School System. She was the beloved mother of Teresa A. Clarke, Margaret M. Clarke, and Catherine C. Kennedy (Keith); cherished grandmother of Justin C. Kennedy (Mallory) and Elizabeth K. Bowers (Colton); and great-grandmother of Katherine Sue Kennedy. Funeral services will be on Friday, November 6, at 10:30 a.m. in The Parish of Mater Christi, Albany, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive by 10:15 a.m.The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com