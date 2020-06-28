Riddle, Ruth A. CLIFTON PARK Ruth A. Riddle, age 95 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Sarah May Bruno. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Robert John Riddle Sr.; her son, Alan Riddle; brother, Maynard Bruno; and her granddaughter, Kristy Riddle. During World War II, Ruth worked for General Electric and Mimeo Machine. She retired as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier. She was an avid quilter and was a member of Shenendehowa Senior Quilters, the Jonesville Piecemakers, and along with her longtime friend Martha Hadarics, she taught quilting through Shenendehowa Continuing Education. She volunteered her time as a Girl Scout leader and was a charter member of the Jonesville Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her children, Robert J. Riddle Jr., Donna (Peter) Traider, Kenneth (Christine) Riddle, Marie (Michael) Hecht, Patricia (Clifford) Gagnon, and Sandra (Daniel) McAlonie; grandchildren Rick, Tom, Holly, Gary, Diane, Michelle, Michael, Dorie, Landen, David, Ken, Matthew, Stephanie, Jason, Jennifer, Kyle, Michael, August, and Chelsea. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Rick, Erin, Cassie, Amber, Steven, Michael, Brandon, Robert, Ryan, Tyler, Corey, Ashley, Maggie, Aiden, Alice, Mya, Kendall, Chris, Brittany, Miranda, Jayden, Chloe, Jaxen, Emminance, Raleigh, Brielle, Haleigh; and nine great-great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, in Clifton Park, with an outdoor graveside service on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Jonesville Cemetery on Ushers Road in Clifton Park. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Jonesville Volunteer Fire Dept., 953 Main Street, Clifton Park, NY 12065. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.