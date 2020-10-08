Stillwell, Ruth A. RENSSELAER Ruth A. Stillwell, 95 of Rensselaer, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at The Pines at Catskill Nursing Facility. Ruth was born on September 8, 1925, in Troy, the daughter of the late William and Anna Brown. Ruth loved to travel and loved to spend time with her large family especially all her grandchildren. Ruth enjoyed gardening, playing Pinochle and board games. Ruth was an executive secretary for the N.Y.S. Department of Education. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Stillwell Sr.; a daughter Tricia Ammerman; a stepdaughter Eileen Sheehan; and her siblings, Victor, Floyd, Chester, Harold Brown, Ethel Miller, Mildred DeFreest, and Hilda Haff. Survivors include her children, Glenn (Shirley) Cunningham, Bruce (Jamie) Cunningham, Gary (Sharon) Cunningham, Mark (Christina) Cunningham, and Kevin (Eileen) Cunningham; and stepchildren, Bonnie (Ken) DeFazio, Richard (Stephanie) Stillwell Jr., Victor Stillwell, Vicki Stillwell. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, with a memorial service to follow in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends and family may also participate via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2519808581
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ruth's name to a charity of the donor's choice
.