Abrams, Ruth Ann ALBANY Ruth Ann Abrams, 64 of Albany, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A memorial service is being planned for some time in the future and notifications will be made. Burial will be in the Lawn Cemetery, Beaverdam, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the City Harvest Family Church, 585 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. The Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.brackenfh.com for an online guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019