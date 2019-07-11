Pounds, Ruth Ann ALBANY On Wednesday night, July 3, 2019, God sent down his angel to escort the sweet spirit of Ruth Ann Pounds, 77, to enter into eternal life surrounded by family. She was born in Bethune, S.C. on August 9, 1941, to the late Mandy Mackey and Lewis Horton. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William L. Pounds Sr.; late husband Willie B. Williams Sr.; four sisters, three brothers, and her daughter Sarah (Nan) Thompson. She was the loving mother of Eugene T. Salmond Jr. (Arub), Jane (Pumpkin) Murray, Thaddis Salmond (Ruby), and Sheila Robinson. She is also survived by a loving brother, Bennie Mackey (Ethel); 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Ruth retired from the N.Y.S. Dept. of Education. She loved her family, and church; was an avid Bingo player; loved cooking; was a hard and dedicated worker; and she loved music and dancing. Relatives and friends may call at the Union Baptist Church, 3 Morton Ave., Albany on Friday, July 12. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and the service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment, Graceland Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 11, 2019