Ruth B. Jones

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth B. Jones.
Service Information
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY
12143
(518)-756-8333
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jones, Ruth B. RAVENA Ruth B. Jones, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020. Survivors include her sons, Barry (Cheri) and Bruce; grandchildren, Jenny, Chris and Keith; and great-grandson Lucas. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Edward F. Jones and five siblings. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation in memory of Ruth to the Ravena Congregational Christian Church, 175 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143 where she had been a faithful member for many years.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.