Jones, Ruth B. RAVENA Ruth B. Jones, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020. Survivors include her sons, Barry (Cheri) and Bruce; grandchildren, Jenny, Chris and Keith; and great-grandson Lucas. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Edward F. Jones and five siblings. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation in memory of Ruth to the Ravena Congregational Christian Church, 175 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143 where she had been a faithful member for many years.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020